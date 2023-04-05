‘Yes’ votes lead Joliet District 86 $99.5 million bond referendum

More than 2,000 voters were in favor of $99.5 million bond referendum from Joliet Public Schools District 86 while 742 voters were against it, at about 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

The funds from the referendum are meant to be used to replace Gompers Junior High, originally built in 1958, and Hufford Junior High School, built in 1956, according to District 86 officials.

The funds also would be used to add four classrooms and a multipurpose room at Jefferson Elementary School and for critical repairs to the other schools, such as for restroom renovations, security upgrades, and technology infrastructure, according to District 86.

A referendum question needs 50% approval, plus one additional “yes” vote to be successful.

In a statement, Erick Deshaun Dorris, president of Joliet Public Schools District 86 Board of School Inspectors, said the impact of the referendum will be to provide “high-quality, innovative, and equitable learning spaces for students, teachers, and families across our district.”

Joliet Public Schools District 86 is the third largest elementary school district in Illinois with a student enrollment of approximately 9,620 and 1,669 employees.