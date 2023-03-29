Coroner IDs couple found dead inside vehicle at Lockport Walmart

A couple was was found dead from unknown circumstances inside of a vehicle at a Lockport Walmart parking lot have been identified by the coroner’s office.

The two victims were Jeffrey Stucke, 53, and Jacqueline Birsa, 37, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

The two were pronounced deceased at 7:10 p.m. on Monday in Stucke’s vehicle the parking lot of Walmart, 6241 Farrell Road, Lockport, according to coroner’s office.

Lockport Deputy Police Chief Ron Huff said Stucke and Birsa were in a dating relationship.

Huff said the preliminary cause of death is pending toxicology analysis.

Because of the vehicle’s condition, including a broken exhaust pipe and some physical indicators on their bodies, the police are leaning toward carbon monoxide poisoning as the cause of death, he said.

An autopsy was performed on Wednesday but no preliminary cause and manner of death was released by the coroner’s office.