Troy Township to hold annual meeting on April 11

All Troy Township residents are invited to the Annual Town Meeting on April 11.

The meeting will be held 7 p.m. at the Troy Township Community Center located at 25448 Seil Road in Shorewood.

The annual town meeting will include “approving the minutes from the last Annual Town Meeting, reviewing the accounts and financial statement of the Supervisor and Highway Commissioner, disposing of any surplus items and announcing the meeting date for the next Annual Town Meeting,” according to a news release from Troy Township.

All residents of Troy Township may attend. Only voters registered in Troy Township may participate.

For more information, call Clerk Larry Ryan at 815-744-1968 or visit troytownship.com.