Body of murder victim in Lockport ID’d after 42 years

After more than 42 years, a murder victim whose body was sealed inside of a crate at a Lockport power plant has been identified.

Webster Fisher was identified as the man whose body was discovered on July 30, 1980, in a wooden crate located at a Lockport power plant, according to Will County Laurie Summers’ Office.

Fisher’s body had been sealed in the crate, which was broken open during removal and dumping by power plant employees.

“The victim was found by an employee a couple days later while looking for driftwood. Advanced decomposition made identification difficult,” coroner officials said.

An autopsy indicated Fisher had been shot several times.

Investigators with the Will County Sheriff’s Office ran down numerous leads over the next for four years until the case grew cold, according to the coroner’s office.

On June 27, 2022, Fisher’s remains were exhumed with the help of the University of Illinois’ forensic anthropology department and skeletal standards were sent to the company Othram for analysis, according to the coroner’s office.

On Feb. 16, 2023, Othram staff provided possible relatives of the victim, whom they believed is Fisher based on their analysis.

Cold case investigators made contact with potential relatives and determined from their interviews that Fisher was “very likely the unidentified man,” according to the coroner’s office.

A DNA marker was obtained from a close relative and sent to Othram staff.

On March 15, Othram staff contacted Summers’ office indicating Fisher is in fact the unidentified man, coroner’s office said.

Fisher’s case is the fourth cold case solved by Summers’ office through a partnership with Othram in a year, according to the coroner’s office.