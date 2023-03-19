No one injured in Joliet house fire Friday morning

No one was injured in fire at a single-family home in Joliet on Friday, according to the Joliet Fire Department.

The Joliet Fire Department said it responded to 1311 Demmond St. at 7:42 a.m. Friday after receiving a report for a structure fire.

The first units found light smoke coming from the home and down to the floor inside. Firefighters found the fire in a fire floor bedroom. Firefighters assisted one resident out of the home; no other residents were inside, the fire department said.

Fire crews from stations 1, 4, 5, and 6 responded to the scene, the fire department said.

The first in fire company extinguished the fire. Other crews “performed water supply, search, ventilation, salvage, overhaul, safety and support functions,” the fire department said.

The Joliet Fire Department declared under control at 17:59.

The Joliet Fire Department determined the fire was accidental.