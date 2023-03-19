2 transported to St. Joe’s in Joliet after crash on I-80

Two people were taken to Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet Sunday morning following a vehicle crash on I-80.

Joliet Fire Department battalion chief Victor Stachelski said a vehicle was traveling Westbound on Sunday morning East of Center Street exit when it struck the back end of a semi-truck that did not have a container attached to it.

The crash occurred at approximately 8:40 a.m. according to Illinois State Police, who responded after receiving a report of a three-vehicle crash.

Stachelski said the vehicle rolled over and the Joliet Fire Department had to extricate the driver. The driver was taken by ambulance to to St. Joe’s in good condition, Stachelski said.

The driver of the semi truck was also taken to St. Joe’s for observation, Stachelski said.

Stachelski said the Illinois State Police is also investigating.