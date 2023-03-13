Gala held for Rev. Herbert Brooks Jr.

Rev. Herbert Brooks Jr. will be both honored and roasted at a gala event on March 25.

Brooks, pastor of St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Joliet, represented the city and outlying areas on the Will County Board for 14 years.

The event will honor Brooks for his community service for more than 30 years, said Julia Alexander, co-chair for the gala.

“We just want to show him that we appreciate him and all that he has done for the Will-Joliet area,” Alexander said.

The event includes dinner, entertainment and a roasting.

Will County Board Member Denise Winfrey, D-Joliet, who represented the same district with Brooks, will roast him on his political side, Alexander said. Rev. Warren Dorris will roast Brooks on his pastoral side.

The event starts with a social hour at 5 p.m. followed by the gala from 6 to 10 p.m. It is at The Royal Palace Event Center at 1416 W. Jefferson St., Joliet.

Tickets are $75.

Tickets can be purchased on the St. John Missionary Baptist Church website, which is www.stjohnchurchjolietil.com.

Or, call Event Coordinator Cliff Harris at 815-726-7853 or 815-483-7535.

