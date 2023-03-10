Plainfield, New Lenox park districts receive grants for park, recreation projects

The Plainfield and New Lenox park districts each recently received Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grants to help develop their respective parks and recreation areas.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources administers the Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grants.

Almost $60 million in state grants were awarded to 118 local park projects throughout Illinois, “the largest round of Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grants in the 36-year history of the program,” according to a news release from the state of Illinois.

OSLAD grants provide up to one-half of a project’s funds, the Plainfield Park District said, with local agencies typically match the state’s dollar investment by $1.75, according to the New Lenox Community Park District.

The Plainfield Township Park District said it received a $377,500 grant for the development of Springs at 127th.

According to the New Lenox Community Park District, it received a $600,000 grant to help build Water Chase Park in the Water Estates Subdivision.

The Springs at 127th will offer a dog park, fitness stations, landscape improvements, natural-themed play area, open turf play, picnic games and play area, Rain/pollinator garden with interpretive elements, shelter and trail, according to the Plainfield Township Park District.

The objective is to provide “unique recreational amenities for the northeast region of the District that complement existing recreational amenities at the adjacent Wheatland Community Park to the south,” the Plainfield Township Park District said.

A trail will encircle the site, link the parks and allow people to access the area from the east and west subdivision, according to the Plainfield Park District. Construction is targeted for 2024, according to the Plainfield Township Park District.

Features of Water Chase Park will include a creative play area, pavilion, pickle ball courts, walking/running paths and a Wiffle Ball field. The park, which will serve 547 single-family homes in the surrounding area, will be accessible and offer opportunities for multi-generational recreation, according to the New Lenox Community Park District.

KNOW MORE

The following received Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grants:

* Village of Monee – $600,000.

* Plainfield Township Park District – $377,500.

* Village of Plainfield – $284,500.

* Village of University Park – $200,000.

* New Lenox Community Park District – $600,000.

* Village of Shorewood – $600,000.

* Channahon Park District – $300,000.

* Oswegoland Park District – $600,000.