Joliet group invites applicants for scholarship

The application period for the Loretta Westbrooks Scholarship has been extended through March 15, Joliet Unity Movement announced.

Joliet Unity Movement provides two $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors in the area, the group said in a news release.

The scholarships honor the late Loretta Westbrooks, a board member for the Joliet Unity Movement and “a fierce advocate for education,” the release said.

Interested high school seniors should submit a written or video biography about themselves that include name and contact information.

In addition, applicants should submit a one-page essay in PDF format on how they would like to change and positively impact the community.

The PDF essay along with the biography in print or video should be submitted to movement@joliet815.com.

“We have great pride in our message that has resonated with youth and their families alike to stop violence in our communities,” Joliet Unity Movement said in the release. “We are eager to award the scholarships to promising high school seniors who are our future leaders.”

Volunteer & donation opportunities also are available. For more information contact 815-324-2499 or email movement@joliet815.com.