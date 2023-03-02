Will County schools closings for Friday due to predicted winter storm

Buildings in District 204 and District 86 in Joliet will be closed on Friday due to the predicted winter storm.

Friday will be an Emergency E-Learning Day for District 204 students and staff. District 204 students will complete assignments online. District 204 staff, except for maintenance staff, should not report to school on Friday. Maintenance staff should check with their direct supervisor.

After school events and activities held at any District 204 building or school are also canceled.

All parent/teacher conferences in District 86 will take place virtually.

District 202 in Plainfield, Troy School District 30-C and Lockport High School District 205 all previously scheduled teacher institute days for Friday.