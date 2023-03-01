Semitrailer caught on fire on I-55 in Channahon

A semitrailer caught on fire on Interstate 55 in Channahon.

At 5:51 a.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to a semitrailer fire on the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 at Route 6, which is in Channahon, according to a statement from Illinois State Police Trooper Jayme Bufford.

“It is unknown at this time how the fire started,” Bufford said.

The driver of the semitrailer was able to separate the trailer from the tractor after realizing the trailer was on fire, Bufford said.

No injuries have been reported.

The right lane of I-55 at the scene of the crash is blocked because of the trailer being unloaded, Bufford said.