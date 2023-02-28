Dave Mason and “The Outlaws” to perform at Rialto in Joliet

Dave Mason and The Outlaws are coming to the Rialto Square Theatre on May 24.

Mason is in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a founding member of the band Traffic, although he left Traffic in 1969 to pursue a solo career that has included guitar performances with major pop and rock stars including Paul McCartney, Michael Jackson and Fleetwood Mac.

The Outlaws emerged as a Southern rock band that reached its height of fame in the 1970s with hits that included “There Goes Another Love Song” and “(Ghost) Riders in the Sky,” which came out in 1980.

The Joliet performance, which will be at 7:30 p.m., is being billed as “One Eleven Productions and Danny Zelisko Presents Dave Mason with special guests The Outlaws.”

Mason has had three gold albums: “Alone Together,” “Dave Mason” and Mariposa De Oro.” His platinum album “Let It Flow” included the top-ten single “We Just Disagree.”

“Yep, I sing all those songs that first hit the airwaves in the 60′s and 70′s,” Mason said in a statement included in the Rialto news release about the Joliet show. “And I’m still a strong believer in the magic of music. There aren’t old songs or new songs, in my mind at least, just good songs.”

Mason’s most recent album, “Alone Together Again,” was released in 2020.

Tickets for the Rialto show go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday at Ticketmaster.com and at the Rialto box office.

Prices are $103.50, $79.50, $59.50, $43.50 and $33.50.

More information is available at www.rialtosquare.com.