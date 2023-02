Joliet firefighters are still working to extinguish a structure fire in an apartment at 1100 Parkwood Drive in Joliet.

Matt Baxter, battalion chief at the Joliet Fire Department, said the fire “appeared to be under control at this time.”

No injuries were reported at the scene, Baxter said.

“There were reports of possibly someone trapped,” Baxter said. “But at this time, it appears everyone is accounted for.”