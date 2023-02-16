United Way of Will County urges local agencies and nonprofits to apply for Emergency Food & Shelter Program Funds

Nonprofits and public agencies may apply for Emergency Food & Shelter Program funds through the United Way of Will County.

The Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency made the funds available in the amount of $325,862 “for Phase 40 to the United Way of Will County jurisdiction to supplement already existing emergency food and shelter programs,” according to United Way of Will County.

These funds will help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas in Will County, according to a news release from United Way of Will County A local board will distribute the funds.

The priority areas for funding are mass shelters, other shelters, served meals, other foods such as food pantries, rent/mortgage assistance and utility assistance, according to United Way of Will County.

United Way of Will County was awarded $1,414,124 In the last phase of funding (Phase 39 and ARPA-R) to 11 agencies, which were selected by an independent, volunteer review panel.

Deadline to apply is Feb. 24.

For applications, requirements and more information, contact Loren Yakisch at loren@uwwill.org.