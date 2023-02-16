Cause of Rockdale garage fire remains under investigation

The cause of a fire to a detached residential garage in Rockdale is still under investigation.

At close to 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Rockdale Police Department were called to provide assistance with the fire in the 200 block of Davis Avenue, according to Rockdale Police Chief Robert Dykstra. Rockdale is a neighboring town of Joliet.

The fire had been called in by Illinois State Police troopers who had been leaving training and saw it, Dykstra said.

The fire destroyed a two-vehicle detached garage, he said.

Firefighters put out a fire on Wednesday at a detached garage in the 200 block of Davis Avenue in Rockdale. (Rockdale Police Chief R)

Firefighters were able to get to the scene and put the fire out quickly before it spread to the residence he said. No one was inside of the residence, he said.

“Nothing seems suspicious to us,” Dykstra said about the fire.

As of Thursday evening, Dykstra said he was told by the Rockdale Fire Protection District that the cause of the fire was still under investigation.