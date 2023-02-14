Public invited opening of Joliet’s K9s for Veterans facility

The public is invited to attend the opening for the second location for K9s for Veterans in Joliet.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and service dog demonstration will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the new facility for K9s for Veterans at 1 Doris Avenue in Joliet. Attendees will also have a chance to meet with veterans in the program.

The facility is dubbed the Gina and Jim Glasgow Training Campus. Glasgow is the Will County State’s Attorney and Gina Glasgow is his wife.

The facility is the second location for K9s for Veterans, a nonprofit organization that aims to help veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder transition back to civilian life with the help of trained service dogs, according to the organization’s website.

The first location is at 5430 W. Roosevelt Road in Chicago.

“We have a lot of veterans out there that can’t make it Chicago,” said Michael Tellerino, CEO of K9s for Veterans.

Tellerino said there’s veterans whose caregivers can’t drive them to Chicago or veterans who can’t afford to pay for transportation to the city.

“This is a great location. It’s right off (Interstate 80),” Tellerino said of the Joliet location.