2 teens wounded in Joliet shooting: cops

Two teens were shot while walking on Wheeler Avenue in Joliet, police said.

At 4:04 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet for a report of two gunshot victims who arrived in the emergency room, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

In a preliminary investigation, officers determined two male teens – ages 15 and 17 – were struck by gunfire while walking in the 600 block of Wheeler Avenue, English said.

The 15-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds and the 17-year-old suffered a single gunshot wound, English said.

“Both victims arrived at the hospital under their own power and their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening,” English said.

He said it is believed the gunfire may have come from a passing vehicle but the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Joliet Police Department’s investigation unit by phone at 815-724-3020.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers of Will County by phone at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.