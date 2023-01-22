January 22, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
News - Joliet and Will County

Will County makes appointments to mental health board

New board has task of coordinating county services

By Bob Okon
will county, government

The Will County seal is seen at the Will County Office Building in Joliet. (Alex Ortiz)

Seven members have been appointed to the newly created Will County Community Mental Health Board.

The board, created after voters approved a referendum in November, will have the task of evaluating mental health needs in the community and coordinating a system of services.

The Will County Board on Thursday approved the seven appointments.

“Improving our countywide mental health network is a priority for Will County government,” County Executive Bertino-Tarrant said in a news release announcing the appointments. “This new board will work to support residents facing increased mental health challenges in our communities.”

The board members are:

• Elnalyn Costa of Bolingbrook, a county board member and fund administrator for the Service Employees International Union Healthcare Illinois Benefit Fund

• Orlando DeYoung of Plainfield, a mental health advocate

• Michael Flanagan of Green Garden Township, a retired firefighter whose involvement includes activity with the Illinois Firefighter Peer Support Group, 100 Club of Illinois, National Association of Down Syndrome, and the Will County Historic Preservation Commission

• Katrina Jones of University Park, a nurse with 22 years of experience and mental health training

• Terri King of Plainfield, a retired county employee with 20 years of experience as a mental health advocate and a board member with NAMI Will Grundy, a mental health advocacy group

• Jessica Parks of Bolingbrook, a licensed clinical social worker, owner of Rooted Counseling LLC, and board member with Bolingbrook Pride and the Will County Pride Coalition

• Ashley Searing of Joliet, a community mental health awareness advocate, paraprofessional with Joliet Grade School District 86, and founder of RejuveNate Plants & Wellness