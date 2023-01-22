Will County makes appointments to mental health board

Seven members have been appointed to the newly created Will County Community Mental Health Board.

The board, created after voters approved a referendum in November, will have the task of evaluating mental health needs in the community and coordinating a system of services.

The Will County Board on Thursday approved the seven appointments.

“Improving our countywide mental health network is a priority for Will County government,” County Executive Bertino-Tarrant said in a news release announcing the appointments. “This new board will work to support residents facing increased mental health challenges in our communities.”

The board members are:

• Elnalyn Costa of Bolingbrook, a county board member and fund administrator for the Service Employees International Union Healthcare Illinois Benefit Fund

• Orlando DeYoung of Plainfield, a mental health advocate

• Michael Flanagan of Green Garden Township, a retired firefighter whose involvement includes activity with the Illinois Firefighter Peer Support Group, 100 Club of Illinois, National Association of Down Syndrome, and the Will County Historic Preservation Commission

• Katrina Jones of University Park, a nurse with 22 years of experience and mental health training

• Terri King of Plainfield, a retired county employee with 20 years of experience as a mental health advocate and a board member with NAMI Will Grundy, a mental health advocacy group

• Jessica Parks of Bolingbrook, a licensed clinical social worker, owner of Rooted Counseling LLC, and board member with Bolingbrook Pride and the Will County Pride Coalition

• Ashley Searing of Joliet, a community mental health awareness advocate, paraprofessional with Joliet Grade School District 86, and founder of RejuveNate Plants & Wellness