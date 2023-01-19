Joliet police seek information on 2012 homicide of 17-year-old teen

Joliet police detectives are asking the public to assist them with providing any information on the 2012 homicide of a 17-year-old Crest Hill teen.

Jordan Edwards, 17, was found fatally shot in an empty lot located on the southeast corner of Woodruff Road and Draper Avenue in Joliet.

Edwards died in the afternoon hours of March 10, 2012.

Detectives are asking the public for any information regarding Edward’s homicide.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Joliet police Detective Jonathan Rutkoski at 815-724-3041.

Anyone with knowledge of this shooting who wishes to remain anonymous, can contact Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.

In 2012, The Herald-News published a story about Edward’s incident.

Retired Joliet Police Chief Al Roechner, who was a commander at the time, said police were called at 3:38 p.m. when someone heard gunfire near Woodruff Road and Magnolia Avenue.

“Several officers canvassed the area but were unable to find anything,” Roechner said in 2012. “But one officer remained at the scene to make a ‘shots fired’ report.”

At 4:11 p.m. that officer heard two more shots, but was unable to determine what direction the shots had come from.

“A few minutes after that, a citizen came up and said there was a guy down between a tree and a big bush at the southeast corner of Woodruff and Draper,” Roechner said.