Joliet 7-Eleven robbed a 2nd time this week

A 7-Eleven store in Joliet has been robbed for a second time this week, police said.

Any connection between both armed robberies at 7-Eleven, 325 S. Larkin Avenue, remains under investigation, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

The second robbery was reported about 7:14 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers went to the scene and determined a Black man entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money from a cash register, English said.

The suspect was reported to have stolen a carton of cigarettes and fled the store, English said.

The suspect was described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall with a heavy build, a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, English said.

The first robbery was reported at 8:36 p.m. on Monday.

When officers arrived, they determined that a Black male suspect entered the store and attempted to purchase a beer, English said.

During the purchase, the suspect produced a handgun and demanded money from a cash register, he said.

After stealing an “undetermined amount of cash,” the suspect fled the scene, he said.

The suspect was described as 6-foot-2 in height with a heavy build, English said. The suspect wore a ski mask, beige jacket, black shirt, blue jeans and red shoes.

Anyone with information on both robberies should contact Joliet Police Department at 815-724-3225.

If they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323- 6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.