Joliet 7-Eleven robbed by armed suspect: cops

Police are searching for an armed suspect who stole cash from a Joliet 7-Eleven in a robbery on Monday evening.
At 8:36 p.m. Monday, officers responded to 7-Eleven, 325 S. Larkin Avenue, for a reported of an armed robbery, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.
When officers arrived on scene, they determined a Black male suspect had entered the store and attempted to purchase beer, English said.
During this purchase, the suspect had pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the cash register, English said.
The suspect stole an “undetermined amount of cash” and fled the area, he said.
English described the suspect as 6-foot-2 in height with a heavy build. The suspect wore a ski mask, a beige jacket, a black shirt, blue jeans and red shoes, he said.
Anyone with information on the incident are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department by phone at 815-724-3225.
If they wish to remain anonymous, they can also contact Crime Stoppers of Will County by phone at 800-323- 6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.