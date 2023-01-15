Dog walker finds skeletal remains of missing Frankfort Township man

A Frankfort Township man who was reported missing on Nov. 15 by his family was found dead on Jan. 12 by a resident walking his dog.

The man was Luis Padilla, age 55, the Will County Sheriff’s Office said.

At 11:38 a.m. Jan. 12, Will County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to the 21300 Block of River Road in Frankfort Township after receiving a report of a found body, the Will County Sheriff’s Office said.

A resident was walking his dog near the intersection of West Woodvale Road and South River Road when the dog got loose from the leash and then ran into the woods, the Will County Sheriff’s Office said.

The resident followed the dog into a heavily wooded area near the roadway. The dog led the resident to skeletal remains, which were scattered due to animal activity, the Will County Sherriff’s office said.

Will County Sherriff’s Office deputies also found a bicycle that matched the description of Padilla’s bicycle. Animal activity had scattered the skeletal remains over a large area, the Will County Sheriff’s Office said.

Personnel from the Will County Coroner’s Office and detectives and Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) from the Will County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, the Will County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office determined Luis Padilla’s identity by his clothing recovered at the scene and by Padilla’s wallet with identification, which was located nearby, the Will County Sheriff’s Office said.

Padilla’s remains were several miles from his home. The remains were also not along his usual bike route and several miles from his home, the Will County Sheriff’s Office said.

Padilla’s family reported Padilla missing on Nov. 15. Police searched the area with search crews and K9s, the Will County Sheriff’s Office said on Nov. 16.

Numerous law enforcement agencies and search and rescue partners assisted the several month’s long investigation of Padilla’s disappearance, the Will County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday.

Padilla’s skeletal remains were turned over to the Will County Coroner’s Office, where an autopsy can be conducted to determine Padilla’s cause and manner of death, the Will County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday.