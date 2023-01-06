Shorewood vehicle fire that left man hospitalized still under investigation

Authorities still are investigating what led to a 54-year-old man to suffer burn injuries in a vehicle fire in Shorewood.

The man was hospitalized Wednesday for burn injuries he suffered while he was in a vehicle at a parking lot at Sharp Drive and Black Road in Shorewood.

Firefighters with Troy Fire Protection District responded to a call at 3:50 p.m. and found a man with significant burn injuries.

“The fire is under investigation, and that’s really all about I know at this point,” Troy Fire Chief Paul Hertzmann said.

Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said he didn’t have information about the condition or location of the burn victim, who initially was reported missing before the vehicle fire.

“It is unknown why he went missing other than that he indicated that he may end his life,” English said.

At 2:34 p.m. Wednesday, officers went to the 2700 block of Harbor Drive after receiving a report of a missing man, according to Joliet police. That area is about 4.5 miles north of the parking lot at Sharp Drive and Black Road.

After officers learned the man might be suicidal and was also seen in a vehicle, officers searched the area extensively and then were notified after 4 p.m. of the vehicle fire in the 200 block of Black Road in Shorewood.

Police said the man was in serious condition when he was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.