Will County forest preserve permits go on sale Tuesday

Forest preserve picnic and camping enthusiasts can get their permits for 2023 on Tuesday.

The Forest Preserve District of Will County puts permits for picnic and camping sites on sale starting at 8 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.

They will be available online and at the Sugar Creek Administration Center in Joliet, which is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Forest Preserve District website is www.reconnectwithnature.org.

Permits also will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon, the Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville and the Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township.

Permits will go on sale at Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Picnic permits are available for more than 30 rentable shelters in forest preserves throughout Will County. Permits are required for groups of 25 or more and encouraged for smaller groups that want to ensure the use of a specific shelter location, the district said in a news release.

Picnic permit details and photos of the shelters can be seen on the Picnicking Page of the website for the Forest Preserve District of Will County.

Forest preserve tent camping is allowed at several locations: Forked Creek Preserve – Ballou Road Access in Wesley Township, Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve in Crete Township, Hammel Woods – DuPage River Access in Shorewood, McKinley Woods – Frederick’s Grove in Channahon and Messenger Woods Nature Preserve in Homer Glen.

In addition to online and in-person booking options, camping permits also are available by phone. The forest preserve can be reached at 815-727-8700.

A 50% discount is offered to youth groups. The forest preserve district also offers a “No Gear, No Problem” program for those who need to rent camping equipment.

More information is available on the Forest Preserve District of Will County website, www.reconnectwithnature.org.