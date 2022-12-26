Man shot, killed Friday in Monee: police

Monee police are investigating the shooting death of a man Friday night.

According to Monee police, at around 8:30 p.m. officers were called to to the 25700 block of South Taft Street for a report of a domestic disturbance. The incident was reported as a struggle and shooting in progress. Officers arrived and found a man shot in the front room of the residence and his spouse was located in another room.

The house was secured by police, and the victim was immediately checked by Monee Fire personnel. He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The woman was visibly upset and barely able to communicate with officers and was transported to the Franciscan Hospital for a medical evaluation. MPD detectives, with assistance from Illinois State Police Crime Scene Technicians, determined the couple were the only two present at the time of the shooting and and that a struggle had ensued.

Officers identified the victim as 46-year-old Mark Maher. The incident is under investigation by MPD, with the assistance of the Will County State’s Attorneys Office and members of the Will County Major Crimes Task Force.

Anyone with information related to this incident are ask to contact Detective Evie Lazzaroni at 708-534-8308.