3 arrests made after investigation of $117,000 theft from Manhattan store: cops

Three women dubbed the “BP Three” by Manhattan police have been arrested and accused of stealing about $117,000 from a convenience store at a BP gas station.

Between Dec. 16 and Tuesday, Haley Sullivan, 25, of Elwood, Casey Cast, 24, of Shorewood, and Sarah Biggerstaff, 28, of Joliet, were each booked into the Will County jail and charged with felony theft.

The charges stem from an investigation of a theft of about $117,000 from the BP gas station’s Minit Mart by those three women, who were employees of the store, according to a statement from the Manhattan Police Department.

Criminal complaints filed against each woman alleged that they stole gift cards from the BP gas station between July 1 and Sept. 11.

“This was a very complex investigation involving hundreds of hours of video footage and coordinating with the corporate authorities of the BP Minit Mart to determine the actual amount of theft and each offenders’ level of involvement,” Manhattan police Detective Jared Pomaranski said in a statement.

After the investigation, Judge Brian Barrett signed warrants for the arrests of Sullivan, Cast and Biggerstaff. The warrants listed the three women as unemployed.

Barrett set the bonds for Sullivan, Cast and Biggerstaff at $930,000, $210,000 and $20,000, respectively.

If each woman posts 10% of those bonds – the amount needed for their release from jail – it would total $116,000, which is almost the amount they’re accused of stealing.

However, Cast was able to have her bond reduced to $25,000. Judge Dave Carlson granted her attorney’s request to lower her bond over the objection of prosecutors, court records show.

Cast posted 10% of the $25,000 bond for her release from jail Tuesday.

Sullivan still remained in jail as of Thursday on the $930,000 bond. Judge Dan Rippy ordered Sullivan’s bond to remain that amount.

Biggerstaff surrendered herself Dec. 16 to the Will County Sheriff’s Office. She was released from jail after posting 10% of her $20,000 bond.