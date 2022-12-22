Will County warming centers will be open for those in need

Places to keep warm will be available to people who do not have adequate heat in their residences or those who are homeless with the impending freezing storm expected to strike Northern Illinois Thursday into Friday..

Allison Anderson, director of Will County Emergency Management Agency, said the agency maintains a list of warming and cooling centers on its website but recommends people call ahead to make sure the centers are open and operational.

Those centers include Catholic Charities’ Daybreak Center and MorningStar Mission. They function as emergency warming centers for people experiencing homelessness in Joliet during the winter of 2022-2023 whenever the overnight temperature, including wind chill, reaches 25 degrees or less according to weather.gov, Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet said in a written statement.

“We are expecting quite a few people,” said Kevin Watson, assistant director at MorningStar Mission in Joliet. “And we are ready for them.”

MorningStar Mission is part of Will County’s Continuum of Care program, Watson said, which is a program of Will County Center for Community Concerns.

So the mission stays in contact with Daybreak Center and other local agencies to ensure “everybody is taken care of,” Watson said.

“We have a cold shelter and we have space for people if they come in,” Watson said. “We have plenty of coats on hand – whatever they need.”

Both facilities serve men and women, including anyone under the influence of substances “so long as their condition or behavior do not disturb those around them or are a threat to safety,” Catholic Charities, Diocese of Joliet said.

Anderson said the Will County Emergency Management Agency is working with public safety entities the past few days in preparation for the storm such as deploying cots to dispatch centers and making sure roads are open.

“We’re looking at the snow being an impact right now, just the frigid cold temperatures,” said Anderson, adding that frostbite can happen quickly with this type of cold. “We encourage residents to bundle up and have a plan if they get stuck…and stay indoors as much as possible.”

Catholic Charities also recommends calling first for availability.

Daybreak Center is located at 611 E. Cass St. in Joliet. Call 815-774-4663

MorningStar Mission is located at 350 E. Washington St. in Joliet. Call 815-722-5780.

For additional warming centers, visit willcountyema.org/warmingcooling

