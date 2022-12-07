Naperville man found shot dead in Bolingbrook: police

A 38-year-old man was found death in his car on Tuesday morning, according to the Bolingbrook Police Department.

Eric O. Stubblefield, 38, of the 200 block of E. Bailey of Naperville appeared to have been shot several times, according to Bolingbrook police.

After receiving a report of suspicious circumstances, Bolingbrook Police officers were dispatched to a parking lot in the 600 block of W. Boughton Road at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Bolingbrook police said.

When they arrived, they found Stubblefield dead in a vehicle, Bolingbrook police said. Stubblefield was pronounced deceased in a vehicle at 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Will County Coroner.

The Bolingbrook Police Investigations Division and Will County Coroner were notified and responded to the scene, Bolingbrook police said. The incident is currently under investigation, Bolingbrook police said.

The Will County Coroner performed an autopsy on Wednesday. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy and toxicology reports.

People with information about the shooting are encouraged to call the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at 630-226-8620

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772, visit bolingbrookcrimestoppers.org or use the mobile P3 Tips app.

All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, a cash reward may be issued.