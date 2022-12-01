Last Joliet yard waste pickup on Dec. 9

The last pickup of yard waste in Joliet is Dec. 9.

The city is reminding residents that next week is the last opportunity in 2022 to put out leaves, branches and other yard waste for collection by Waste Management.

Yard waste must be placed at the curb or alley with trash and recycling by 7 a.m. on the usual day for waste collection.

Some reminders from the city on yard waste disposal are as follows.

• Yard waste accepted for collection includes grass clippings, leaves, shrubbery cuttings, brush, and tree branches less than three inches in diameter. Items not accepted include dirt, stone, concrete, rock, whole trees, sod, and tree limbs greater than 3 inches in diameter.

• Brush and branches must be cut into 4-foot lengths and bundled with string or twine. No single bundle can weigh more than 50 pounds. Tree limbs more than three inches in diameter will not be accepted.

• All 32-gallon containers used for yard waste must be marked with “YARD WASTE ONLY” labels that available at no charge at Joliet City Hall, 150 W. Jefferson St., and at the three Jewel-Osco stores in the city at 1401 W. Jefferson St., 1537 N. Larkin Ave., and 2480 Route 59.

• Yard waste also can be placed in 30-gallon brown paper yard waste bags.

• Residents can use 96-gallon yard waste carts that can be rented or purchased by contacting the Waste Management Customer Service Center at 815-280-7854.

• Yard waste in non-standard containers such as drums and baskets will not be collected.