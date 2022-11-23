Joliet man arrested in connection with New Lenox tire slashing incident: cops

A Joliet man was arrested on a charge of mob action and criminal damage to property in New Lenox following the investigation of a vehicle tire slashing incident.

Shane Schomig, 18, of Joliet, and two juveniles were identified by police as the suspects responsible for the slashing of several vehicle tires on Sunday, according to a news release from New Lenox Police Department.

“Evidence obtained revealed that those responsible for the damage were driving two vehicles, a white [pickup truck] and a silver sedan,” police said.

Schomig was taken to the Will County jail about 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday on charges of mob action and criminal damage to property.

Ring and Flock Safety cameras were used by police to connect Schomig to the white pickup truck involved in the incident, police said.

“Through the course of the investigation it was learned that two other male juveniles were involved in the commission of these offenses. Both juveniles were located and are being charged with criminal damage to property and mob action,” police said.