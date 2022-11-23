Convicted cop impersonator charged in Will County with unlawful gun, rifle possession

A traffic stop by a state trooper in Will County led to a man’s arrest on charges of unlawfully possessing a handgun, a rifle and ammunition after he was convicted of impersonating a police officer in Cook County.
Damen Salvatore, 30, of Trenton, Ohio, was arrested Sunday on charges of unlawful possession of a weapons and ammunition by a felon.
Salvatore was pulled over in a traffic stop about 10:57 a.m. on Sunday on Interstate 355 in Will County, according to Illinois State Police Trooper Jayme Bufford.
The traffic stop was for traffic violations of following too closely and obstructed vehicle registration, Bufford said.
The charges alleged Salvatore was in possession of a Glock 19 9 mm handgun, an Anderson Manufacturing AM-15 rifle and ammunition after he was convicted of false personation of a police officer in 2014 case filed in Cook County.
The charges further alleged Salvatore was violating state law by being in possession of body armor during the commission or attempted commission of a criminal offense.
Salvatore’s arrest was the result of a traffic stop at about 10:57 a.m. on Sunday on Interstate 355 in Will County.
On Monday, Judge Fred Harvey set Salvatore’s bond at $150,000. Salvatore was able to post 10% of that amount for his release from the Will County jail on Wednesday.