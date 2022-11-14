1 man arrested after Bolingbrook shooting over marijuana deal: cops

A Bolingbrook man was arrested after he was accused of firing a gun during a dispute over a marijuana deal, police said.

Andrew Tolliver, 33, of Bolingbrook, was one of three people arrested by officers who responded to the shooting at 1:25 p.m. on Sunday at 307 Woodcreek Drive, according to a statement from Bolingbrook Police Department.

No one was injured in the shooting.

“The investigation revealed the shooting was the result of a dispute during an illegal cannabis transaction,” police said.

Tolliver was arrested on probable cause of aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by felon, unlawful possession of ammunition, resisting a police officer, obstructing identification and defacing a firearm.

Court records did not show any formal charges filed against Tolliver on Monday.

The two others arrested were 16-year-old boys who were released without charges, pending further investigation, police said.

When officers responded to the shooting, they learned shots were fired at an occupied vehicle in the parking lot and multiple people had fled the area of Woodcreek Drive by foot, police said.

Officers flooded the area and quickly arrested three people, including Tolliver.

Officers recovered a fanny pack that had been discarded with contained a loaded .380-caliber handgun with a defaced serial number, as well as two .380-caliber shell casings, police said.