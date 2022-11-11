Joliet Junior College to host free animal cruelty investigation seminars

Joliet Junior College will host free animal cruelty investigation seminars to the public and law enforcement.

Sessions will be held Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Joliet Junior College, 1215 Houbolt Road. The sessions on each day begin at 8 a.m. and end at 4:30 p.m.

It is not necessary to attend the entire event. Those who are interested can attend the sessions that cover specific topics, such as animal hoarding, puppy mills and open source investigations.

People can register or seek additional information by contacting Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow’s office by phone at 815-727-8453 or by email at heather.miller@willcountyillinois.com.

Law enforcement officers can register for the seminars at tri-river.org, the website for Tri-River Police Training Region.

Glasgow is inviting the public to attend the free seminars if they are interested.

In a statement, Glasgow said the seminars are geared toward anyone who wants to learn more about animal cruelty investigations, such as local rescue organization volunteers or law enforcement officers.

“Addressing animal abuse often leads to uncovering situations of abuse or neglect of individuals in the home. Moreover, studies show that people who abuse animals as children are more likely to abuse other human beings as adults. Protecting animals helps all of us,” Glasgow said.

Glasgow is sponsoring the seminars, along with the American Society for the Presentation of Cruelty to Animals and the Tri-River Police Training Region.

The three-day seminars are provided in conjunction with League of Extraordinary Canines & Friends, which was established by Glasgow as a countywide initiative.

As part of the initiative, the state’s attorney’s office, law enforcement agencies, local governments and animal humane and rescue organizations work together to combat animal cruelty and abuse.