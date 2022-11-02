Joliet woman accused of driving SUV toward group of officers, people: cops

A woman was arrested in Joliet after she was accused of driving a Ford Explorer toward a group of officers and other people, which caused them to have to jump out of the way to avoid the vehicle, police said.

Tierra Rodgers, 31, of Joliet, was identified by police as the driver of the Ford Explorer who drove at a high rate of speed at five officers and four people at about 11:40 p.m. on Sunday in the 200 block of Division Street.

The officers had initially responded to the area for an unrelated call for service, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

Flashlights were used by the officers in an attempt to slow the vehicle but it continued to move toward them at a high speed, English said.

The five officers and four people had to jump out of the way to avoid the vehicle striking them, English said.

Rodgers’ vehicle was pulled over in a traffic stop in the 300 block of North Hickory Street and Rodgers was arrested, English said.

Officers searched the vehicle and found four counterfeit $100 bills, English said.

Rodgers received traffic citations for driving too fast for conditions, driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, English said.

Rodgers was booked into the Will County jail shortly after 1:33 a.m. on Monday.

Rodgers’ bond was set at $20,000 by Judge Fred Harvey after she was charged with aggravated assault to police officers and aggravated assault with a vehicle.