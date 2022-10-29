FBI: Suspect sought in Plainfield bank robbery

The Federal Bureau of Investigation responded to a bank robbery that took place 11:20 a.m. Saturday in Plainfield.

A man requested money using at note at Heartland Bank and Trust, 14901, Illinois Route 59, Plainfield, FBI public information officer Siobhan Johnson said.

The news release said no weapon was evident nor implied to carried by the suspect. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was described by the FBI as being a White male wearing a COVID-19 style mask, blue jeans, a dark baseball cap and glasses.

There is no additional information available for release at this time. Tips can be reported even anonymously at tips.fbi.gov or via 1-800-CALL-FBI.