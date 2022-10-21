Lawsuit filed against Will County sheriff over deputies’ fatal shooting in Joliet Township

Two lawsuits have been filed against Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley that alleges two men were wrongfully shot and killed by deputies last year in Joliet Township.
On Monday, Sadie Mitchell, sister of the late Eldred Wells, 70, filed a lawsuit against Kelley and Will County that alleged deputies responded on Nov. 6 to a domestic disturbance involving Wells’ grandson, Jabbar Muhammad, 21, and yelled and agitated Muhammad to the point where he lunged at Wells with a knife.
Mitchell’s lawsuit alleged deputies shot both Muhammad and Wells, both of whom died from gunshot wounds.
The lawsuit claimed the deputies willfully and wantonly failed to de-escalate the situation, caused agitation to Muhammad and recklessly shot Wells multiple times.
Rhonda Wells, Wells’ daughter and mother of Muhammad, filed another lawsuit on Monday against Kelley, Will County and Silver Oaks Behavioral Hospital in New Lenox.
Rhonda Wells’ lawsuit alleged Muhammad was diagnosed with psychosis, homicidal ideation and intention to self-harm, and the staff at Silver Oaks Behavioral Hospital had carelessly and prematurely released Muhammad from the hospital.
Her lawsuit also alleged deputies willfully and wantonly failed to de-escalate the situation, caused agitation to Muhammad, and shot and killed her son as a result.
The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force investigated the incident and the investigation was closed on July 21, according to Will County Deputy Chief Dan Jungles, who is the executive director of the task force.
Jungles said the Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow’s office reviewed the case and advised the task force that no charges will be filed.
This story will be updated. Check back later for more information.