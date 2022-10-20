Sex offender charged with intimidating Joliet Dollar Store employee

A sex offender was charged with intimidating an employee at the Joliet Dollar General store by claiming he had stolen from the store in the past and had threatened to shoot the employee during that encounter.

On Monday, Maxie Robinson, 35, of Joliet was booked into the Will County jail on a felony charge of intimidation and a misdemeanor charge of retail theft of chicken nuggets, lunch meat, chips and juice from Dollar General, 692 Theodore St., Joliet.

Robinson has been on the Illinois sex offender registry for a sex crime that took place in Cook County.

The latest charges against Robinson stem from the investigation of an Aug. 23 incident at the Dollar General store.

Officers responded to a retail theft at the store and determined that while a man and a woman were waiting to check out, the man commented to an employee that he had stolen from the store in the past and had threatened to shoot the employee during that past encounter, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

“The suspect indicated that he was thinking about stealing from the store again,” English said.

The suspect then grabbed merchandise and left the store with a woman without paying for it while warning the employee not to follow him, English said.

Detectives identified Robinson as the suspect in the case, English said.

Detectives secured a $10,000 bond warrant for Robinson’s arrest that was signed by Judge Victoria Breslan.

Robinson was able to post 10% of that amount for his release from jail Monday.