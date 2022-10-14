Breaking: Plainfield train vs vehicle collision blocks traffic

A train collided with a vehicle Friday in Plainfield at the Main Street rail crossing at the Canadian National grade crossing.

According to Plainfield police, the following crossings remain closed at these streets:

• Main Street (Route 126)

• Naperville-Plainfield Road

• Center Street

• Eastern Avenue

• Lockport Street

The Route 126 off ramp from southbound I-55 is also closed to reduce traffic in the area, police said on Facebook.

Investigators from Plainfield police and Canadian National are at the location. Police are advising motorists to avoid these areas and seek alternative routes. Police have not released further details whether there were any injuries, or when the roads will reopen.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.