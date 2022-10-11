Amazon workers plan Joliet walkout on Tuesday

Amazon warehouse workers in Joliet plan a walkout on Tuesday.
Warehouse Workers for Justice (WWJ) announced the walkout in which workers plan to demonstrate for an hour to advocate for safe work conditions and higher pay.
The walkout comes in the midst of a unionization effort at a warehouse that was the subject of a complaint filed this summer with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
“Workers have been fighting to organize here for months, and we’re proud to stand in solidarity with them as they walk out to exercise their rights under Section 7 of the National Labor Relations Act.” WWJ Executive Director Marcos Ceniceros said in a news release issued Tuesday morning to announce the walkout.
Nearly 700 workers have signed a petition calling for stronger health and safety policies as well as a base pay rate of $25 per hour, WWJ said in the release.
At least 32 Amazon workers from the warehouse filed complaints in July and August with the EEOC, a lawyer for the workers said then.
The complaints focused on Amazon’s handling of incidents earlier in the year that included death threats written on a bathroom wall, use of the N-word in the workplace, and the wearing of Confederate insignia by two workers.
“After death threats were made in the warehouse, Amazon installed metal detectors but they only scan people walking out, not anyone walking in.” Amazon worker Destiny Collins said in the news release issued Tuesday. “Even when we’re being threatened, Amazon is only worried about us stealing a few dollars worth of merchandise, not our lives. To them the only thing that’s disposable in the warehouse is us.”
The walkout is planned at Amazon’s MDW2 facility, which WWJ described as “a central hub with products coming in from vendors around the world” and “critical” to the company’s operations in the region.