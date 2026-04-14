Streator council to consider bridge design, other agenda items Wednesday

The Streator City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 15 at City Hall with a bridge project expected to be the main focus.

Council members will consider two resolutions related to the replacement of the Park and Bilger Street bridge. One would set aside motor fuel tax funds for engineering work, the other would approve a $99,700 agreement with Hutchison Engineering Inc. to cover the first phase engineering, including surveys and preliminary design work.

According to city officials, the project has been part of the city’s long-term planning and was included in its five-year roadmap discussed last fall.

The council also is expected to vote on equipment purchases for public works, including a mower and a 2026 Ford F-250.

Two other resolutions would update ambulance service agreements with the Long Point Fire Protection District and Reading Township Fire Protection District.