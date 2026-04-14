IDOT begins work on Route 40 bridge

Work is underway on the replacement of the Illinois 40 bridge crossing Interstate 80 in Bureau County. (Photo Provided By Illinois Department of Transportation)

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced in a press release that work is underway on the replacement of the Route 40 bridge crossing Interstate 80 north of Langley in Bureau County.

Work will include the demolition of the current structure and the construction of its replacement.

Lighting will also be replaced.

The bridge will be built one half at a time, according to the release, and one lane of traffic will be open and controlled by temporary signals during the project, which is anticipated to be completed in summer 2027.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changing conditions and signs in work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment, according to the release.

The $9.9 million project is part of Rebuild Illinois, a 12-year statewide program.

Since its launch, the program has invested more than $20 billion in improvements to highways, bridges and safety infrastructure statewide.

Over the next six years, IDOT plans to improve 7,107 lane miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck, investing a total of $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.

According to the IDOT 2026 Highway Improvement Program, other projects are planned for later this year in the region, including in Buda, Hennepin and Oglesby.

Construction also recently began on other Rebuild Illinois projects, including the I-39/I-80 interchange in La Salle and the Route 23 bridge over I-80 in Ottawa.

For IDOT District 3 updates on X, follow @IDOTDistrict3.

To view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map, visit www.GettingAroundIllinois.com.