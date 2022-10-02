Bomb threat made against Hollywood Casino & Hotel in Joliet: cops

A bomb threat was made against Hollywood Casino in Joliet and officers are searching for the suspect who made the threat, police said.

At close to 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to Hollywood Casino & Hotel Joliet, 777 Hollywood Boulevard, for a report of a bomb threat, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers arrived and determined that the casino received a phone call from an unknown man who indicated there were multiple bombs on the casino premises and they would be remotely detonated, English said.

“At that time, both the casino complex and the hotel were completely evacuated,” English said.

A search of the premises was conducted by a bomb detection police dog from the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office, bomb detection officers from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office and personnel from the Joliet Fire Department, English said.

The area was deemed to be safe following an extensive search of both the casino and the hotel, English said.

“Following the search, hotel guests were allowed back to their rooms, however, the casino remained closed overnight as a precaution,” English said.

Hollywood Casino hotel, 777 Hollywood Boulevard, Joliet, seen on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (Felix Sarver)

Detectives are working to identify the suspect, English said.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Joliet Police Department’s Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020.

If they wish to remain anonymous, they can also contact Crime Stoppers of Will County by phone at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.