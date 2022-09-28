Early voting starts tomorrow: here’s where to vote in Will County

Early voting begins on Thursday in Will County and the Will County Clerk’s Office has list of sites residents may use ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

Some sites serve all of Will County and some serve local residents only.

For people who need to register to vote or change their address, grace period registration is available at all early voting locations. Two forms of identification are required. One must show the current address. Anyone taking part in grace period registration must vote when they register.

People with disabilities may vote in their cars during early voting hours at the Will County Clerk’s Office, 302 N. Chicago St., Joliet. To schedule an appointment, call 815-740-4615.

To sign up for vote by mail, early voting lists and for specific voting times and dates at each location, visit willcountyclerk.gov.

Early voting polling locations in Will County include:

Serving all of Will County:

• Will County Clerk’s Office, 302 N. Chicago St., Joliet.

• 95th Street Library, 3015 Cedar Glade Road, Naperville.

• Crete Township building, 1367 Wood St., Crete.

• Fountaindale Public Library, 300 W. Briarcliff Road, Bolingbrook.

• Frankfort Public Library, 2119 S. Pfeiffer Road, Frankfort.

• Governors State University Hall of Governors Building D, 1 University Parkway, University Park.

• Homer Township building,14350 W. 151st St., Homer Glen

• Joliet Park District, 3000 W. Jefferson St., Joliet.

• Joliet Public Library, 3395 Black Road, Joliet.

• Lockport Township building,1463 S. Farrell Road, Suite102, Lockport.

• Louis Sherman Community Center, 3501 Hopkins Ave., Steger.

• Naperville City Hall, 400 S. Eagle St., Naperville.

• Prairie Activity and Rec. Center, 24550 W. Renwick Road, Plainfield.

• Spanish Community Center, 309 N. Eastern Ave., Joliet.

• New Lenox Village Hall, 1 Veterans Parkway, New Lenox.

• Plainfield Village Hall, 24401 W. Lockport St., Plainfield.

• Washington Township building, 30200 Town Center Road, Beecher.

Local residents only:

• Braidwood City Hall, 141 W. Main St., Braidwood

• Channahon Village Hall, 24555 S. Navajo Drive, Channahon

• Elwood Village Hall, 401 E. Mississippi Ave., Elwood

• Frankfort Village Hall, 432 W. Nebraska St., Frankfort

• Manhattan Village Hall, 260 Market Place, Manhattan

• Mokena Village Hall, 11004 Carpenter St., Mokena

• Monee Village Hall, 5130 W. Court St., Monee

• Romeoville Village Hall, 1050 W. Romeo Road, Romeoville

• Troy Township building, 25448 W. Seil Road in Shorewood