Fire damages vacant downtown Joliet building

A fire damaged a three-story vacant building in downtown Joliet and the cause remains under investigation.

At 4:02 p.m. on Sunday, the Joliet Fire Department received a call about smoke coming from the third floor of a building at 69 N. Chicago St., said Joliet Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Carey. The building is next to the Chicago Street Pub.

Crews arrived on scene to the find a vacant three-story building with fire on the second floor, Carey said.

No one was in the building at the time and there were no injuries, Carey said.

A vacant building at 69 N. Chicago St., Joliet, seen on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. A fire had caused damage to the building on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (Felix Sarver)

Access to the third floor was closed off so crews had to create access through a hole in the second floor ceiling, Carey said.

The roof was ventilated and the second and third floor were checked for any further fire, Carey said.

Crews from three fire stations had responded to the fire and were on scene for an hour and a half, Carey said.

Fire investigators were called to the scene and the fire still remains under investigation as of Monday, Carey said.