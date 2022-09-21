Mother’s lawsuit claims Crete-Monee school district truancy officer body-slammed her son

A mother of a student is suing a Crete-Monee School District 201-U over allegations that a district truancy officer body slammed her son on the ground at Crete-Monee High School.
The lawsuit was filed Sept. 13 in Will County court, by plaintiffs Jacquelyn Jenkins, mother of Cameron Jenkins, and names the school district and district truancy officer Eric Green as defendants. The lawsuit seeks more than $50,000 in damages.
Jenkins’ lawsuit claimed that on April 13, her son was waiting in the hallway of Crete-Monee High School, 1515 W. Exchange St., Crete, for a parent conference when he saw another student walk towards a nearby door.
The lawsuit claimed Jenkins’ son stood up to approach the student and Green subjected her son to “unreasonable and unnecessary force.”
Green was accused in the lawsuit of pushing Jenkins’ son to the ground and body slamming him at least two times without provocation.
Jenkins’ lawsuit accused Green of using unreasonable force when constraining her son, failed to obtain his consent to make physical contact and caused bodily harm to the boy without provocation.
The lawsuit claimed Cameron Jenkins was not arrested as a result of this incident.
When asked about the lawsuit’s allegations, Crete Police Chief, Scott Pieritz, said his officers did respond to an incident on April 13 at the high school but declined to provide further information.
“Unfortunately, this case involves a juvenile and is pending in court, so I cannot release it or further details at this time,” Pieritz said.
Kara Coglianese, the district’s superintendent, said the district was aware of the lawsuit.
“Under the advisement of our attorney, we are not at liberty to share any information while this suit is under review,” Coglianese said.
Green did not immediately respond to a message about the lawsuit on Wednesday.
Jenkins’ lawsuit accuses both the school district and Green of engaging in negligent conduct, as well as willful and wanton conduct toward her son. The lawsuit is holding the school district liable for Green’s alleged actions.
The lawsuit is also suing both the school district and Green for medical expenses Jenkins incurred for her son.