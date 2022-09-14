Will County veterans commission ends meeting in chaos

The beleaguered executive board of the Veterans Assistance Commission of Will County on Tuesday walked out in the middle of a vote on a new top executive to run the agency, ending a meeting characterized by chaos.

Earlier in the day, a Will County judge denied an emergency motion aimed at stopping the meeting, but kept alive a lawsuit seeking the removal of the executive board as illegitimate.

The VAC board has come under increased scrutiny since questions were raised earlier this year about a $495,000 no-bid marketing contract awarded to a friend of former Superintendent Kristina McNichol.

The commission was to vote Tuesday on a new superintendent to replace McNichol, who left the VAC and now works for the city of Joliet.

But a vote on a new superintendent became mired in debate as some voting delegates on the commission said they had no information about her.

“We have not seen a single resume as a commission for a single person who has applied for this position,” said Raj Pillai, alternate delegate for Plainfield American Legion Marne Post 13. “We don’t know who this person is and who has applied.”

q Raj Pillai raises questions at the Veterans Assistance Commission Committee meeting, Tuesday. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Pillai’s comments prompted executive board President Jack Picciolo to say that he had the “power to make that appointment,” which drew objections from delegates and veterans in the audience.

The VAC is made up of an executive board and delegates from veterans service organizations in Will County.

A vote on the appointment of a woman, identified only as Andrea Jordan to the superintendent’s position, became bogged down in side discussions before executive board Secretary Denise Williams had had enough.

Williams moved to adjourn the meeting before any vote was taken on the appointment of a superintendent.

“We are waiting on a voice vote, and everyone’s talking,” Williams said. “No one is listening, and that’s why I’m frustrated.”

No vote was actually taken on adjournment as a debate developed over whether a roll call vote was required before the meeting could be adjourned.

But executive board members left the room leaving one of its members, Janet Blue, to announce into a microphone, “There is no quorum. Therefore, we cannot continue the meeting.”