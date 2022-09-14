Weekend I-80 woes move to westbound lanes in Joliet

Westbound motorists will feel the pain this weekend starting Friday as Interstate 80 construction resumes in Joliet.

At 10 p.m. Thursday, the Illinois Department of Transportation will narrow westbound I-80 traffic to one lane.

The biggest impact from the weekend construction is expected to be Friday because of the heavier commuter traffic on the weekday.

That was the case last Friday, the first weekend for the project, when eastbound lanes were closed and traffic backed up for six miles during the morning commute.

I-80 eastbound traffic was backed up Sept. 9, as the highway was narrowed to one lane in Joliet while westbound traffic flowed smoothly. But the construction project shifts to westbound lanes this weekend. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

IDOT continues to encourage motorists to find alternative routes. Truckers should consider other interstates rather than planning detours through Joliet, IDOT said.

“Local streets are unable to accommodate heavy or wide trucks, so other interstate routes are encouraged,” IDOT said in its latest news release on the Joliet construction.

There was increased traffic last weekend on Joliet streets near I-80, which was attributed to the construction project, said Sgt. Dwayne English, police department spokesman. While there were more cars on city streets, there did not appear to be any incidents or accidents, he said.

“The Joliet Police Department will continue to monitor these traffic conditions as the interstate project progresses,” English said.

Westbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane between Rowell Avenue and Center Street. The construction will not affect eastbound traffic this weekend.

The work involves bridge deck patching and road repairs in the area between Raynor Avenue and Gardner Street.

The project has been planned for eight consecutive weekends, which would run to the first weekend of November unless work is delayed by weather.

IDOT officials said they are improving the condition of the interstate before winter to avoid emergency situations that have developed in the past involving large potholes and other problems, requiring lane shutdowns that have delayed traffic for hours.

A road closure sign directs Richards Street traffic to use the Briggs Street exit on eastbound I-80, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

The Richards Street ramp onto westbound I-80 remains closed for construction.

The highway improvements also are a prelude to the larger I-80 overhaul that will stretch 16 miles between Route 30 in New Lenox and Ridge Road in Minooka. The five-year project begins next year. It includes six rebuilt or improved interchanges, 30 rehabilitated or replaced bridges including the Des Plaines River bridges, and new auxiliary lanes to improve interstate access at interchanges and reduce congestion.

I-80 typically carries 80,000 vehicles a day, and 25% of those are trucks, according to IDOT.

