The St. Anne/St. Ambrose Religious Education Program is welcoming new families to join. Registration for all families begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, September 10 at St. Ambrose Church, 1711 Burry Circle in Crest Hill.

Registration is available for grades K-8. For more information, contact Sister Mary Francis at 815-722-9297 or sistermaryfrancisw@gmail.com.