September 09, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeFriday Night DrivePrep SportsBet Chicago SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles
News - Joliet and Will County

Joliet holds 9/11 service on Sunday

Remembrance Ceremony starts at 9 a.m.

By Shaw Local News Network

A combined honor guard from the Joliet police and fire departments presented and lowered colors at a 2021 ceremony in memory of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States and those who died. (Denise Unland)

The Honor Guards for the Joliet Fire Department and Joliet Police Department will conduct a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Sunday.

The public is invited to the ceremony, which will be at 9 a.m. in front of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home at 3200 Essington Road in Joliet.

“All area firefighters, police officers, retirees, families, and public are welcome to attend,” the city of Joliet said in a news release announcing the ceremony to remember those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States.