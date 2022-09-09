Joliet holds 9/11 service on Sunday

The Honor Guards for the Joliet Fire Department and Joliet Police Department will conduct a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Sunday.

The public is invited to the ceremony, which will be at 9 a.m. in front of the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home at 3200 Essington Road in Joliet.

“All area firefighters, police officers, retirees, families, and public are welcome to attend,” the city of Joliet said in a news release announcing the ceremony to remember those who died in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States.