Railroad work may interrupt traffic in downtown Joliet

The city of Joliet is notifying motorists that lane closures will occur on Van Buren Street in downtown due to railroad work.

The Union Pacific on Tuesday began maintenance work on the railroad bridge crossing Van Buren Street.

The work will continue through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and resume next week from Sept. 12-15, during the same hours. Lane closures will occur during those hours, the city said in a news release.

The city advises motorists to be cautious while driving and seek alternate routes during the maintenance hours.

For more information, contact the city’s Public Works Department at 815-724-4200.